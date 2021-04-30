frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.22.

frontdoor stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter worth $359,000.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.