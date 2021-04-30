Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.