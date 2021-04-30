FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.01

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.01 and traded as high as $64.94. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 6,069 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

