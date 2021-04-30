Fusible (FUSII) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Fusible has a market cap of $829,463.66 and approximately $44,536.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.24 or 0.01063580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00699567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.30 or 0.99910801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

