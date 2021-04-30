FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AGNC Investment in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

