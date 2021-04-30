FY2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

PKG opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $150.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 492.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

