FY2022 Earnings Estimate for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Issued By William Blair

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for At Home Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE:HOME opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

