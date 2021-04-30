FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.28.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$24.78 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$25.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.11.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

