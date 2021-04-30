FY2022 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

TCBK opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

