FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sony Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE SONY opened at $104.85 on Friday. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

