Galiano Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,234 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,462% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.
NYSEMKT GAU opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.66.
Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
