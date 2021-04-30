Galiano Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,234 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,462% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.43.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

