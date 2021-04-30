Gas (GAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.04 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $15.38 or 0.00026432 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $155.77 million and $20.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.