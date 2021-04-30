GateToken Market Capitalization Reaches $329.66 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $329.66 million and $20.40 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $4.33 or 0.00007521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00065646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00759701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.22 or 0.07485875 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

