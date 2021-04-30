GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

GCMG stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

