Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,613,457 shares of company stock worth $48,736,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

