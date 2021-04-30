General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE GE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,817,281. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

