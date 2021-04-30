General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,817,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

