General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.