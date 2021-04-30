General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

GE opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit