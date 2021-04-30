Genesis Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,139 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,520% compared to the typical volume of 132 put options.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.