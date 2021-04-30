Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 137,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,592. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

GNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

