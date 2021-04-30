Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $109,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth $427,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 25,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,867. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a P/E ratio of -145.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

