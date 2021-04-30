Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GVDNY stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. Givaudan has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $89.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

