Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

