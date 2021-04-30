GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) vs. Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) Critical Analysis

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aspyra and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A GoDaddy 0 1 13 1 3.00

GoDaddy has a consensus target price of $98.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. Given GoDaddy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Aspyra.

Risk and Volatility

Aspyra has a beta of -2, meaning that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy -15.67% 94.14% 3.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspyra and GoDaddy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy $2.99 billion 5.00 $137.00 million $0.82 107.20

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Aspyra on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; online appointments and store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; and a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

