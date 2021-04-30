Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of GORO opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $200.99 million, a PE ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 147,269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 327,344 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.