GoNetwork (GOT) Price Up 138.2% This Week

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 138.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $961,273.46 and $29,301.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

