Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 249.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.97. The stock had a trading volume of 117,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.