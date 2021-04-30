Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,978. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

