Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $275,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $114.05. 233,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

