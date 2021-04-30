Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

