Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.00. 8,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,725. Graco has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

