Graft (GRFT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Graft has a market cap of $327,481.34 and $1,726.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 450.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

