Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,155 ($15.09).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Shares of LON GFTU traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,195 ($15.61). The company had a trading volume of 602,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,537. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,049.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 916.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

