Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Gavin Slark Sells 180,000 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,195 ($15.61). The stock had a trading volume of 374,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,049.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 916.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. Grafton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

GFTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

