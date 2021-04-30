Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Gavin Slark Sells 180,000 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).
Shares of Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,195 ($15.61). The stock had a trading volume of 374,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,049.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 916.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. Grafton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
