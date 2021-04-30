Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.00 by UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.43 ($28.74).

FRA GYC opened at €22.40 ($26.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.82. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

