Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.28

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.28 and traded as high as C$44.96. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.40, with a volume of 105,455 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

