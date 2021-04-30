Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 677.67 ($8.85).

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPOR. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

GPOR stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 692.10 ($9.04). 431,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,888. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 727.80 ($9.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 689.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 660.84.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

