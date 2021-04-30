Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.