Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.20.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,572. The firm has a market cap of C$33.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.91. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. In the last three months, insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.