Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.68. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

GDOT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

