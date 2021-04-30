Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

