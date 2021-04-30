GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Critical Contrast

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GrowMax Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.46%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -0.69% -0.58% PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrowMax Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$4.91 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 6.66 $8.84 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

