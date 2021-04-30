Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.
Shares of Guangshen Railway stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Guangshen Railway has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.66.
About Guangshen Railway
