Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Shares of Guangshen Railway stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Guangshen Railway has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.66.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

