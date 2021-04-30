GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.03

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and traded as low as $6.78. GWG shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 33,627 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Get GWG alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GWG by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GWG by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GWG by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.