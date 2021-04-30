GWM Advisors LLC Buys 507 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

