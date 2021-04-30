GWM Advisors LLC Buys 613 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KLA by 224.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $326.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.20 and a 200 day moving average of $280.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

