GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at $411,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,683 shares of company stock worth $7,866,762. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

