GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

INTU stock opened at $416.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day moving average of $375.56. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.30 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

