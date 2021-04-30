GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealth Alliance increased its position in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 261.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

