Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.10

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 8273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNGR. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hanger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

