Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.10

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 8273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNGR. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.52.
In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hanger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
